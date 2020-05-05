Stalin raising baseless allegations: Minister D Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning DMK president MK Stalin for alleging irregularities in the contract system in Thanjavur district, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Monday stated that since e-tender process was being followed, there would be no chance for irregularities.

“No procedure has been violated while inviting bids for Thanjavur district. A writ petition is pending before the HC. However, Stalin has made a statement that the HC has pointed out an irregularity in the tender process,” he added.

“The petition is in its initial stage. But the opposition leader has ‘predicted’ that the government may misuse the official machinery to drag the case. He made this charge only with a view to spoil the name of the government,” Minister Jayakumar pointed out.