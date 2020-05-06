STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Five of six fresh cases in Vellore linked to Koyambedu

Two persons, belonging to Puthur in Katpadi, were suppliers of green leaves to Koyambedu market.

A man trying to squeeze in through a sealed gate to enter Koyambedu market. (File Photo | Debdatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vellore district, and five of them are linked to Koyambedu. The tally has risen to 28 in the district.

“Six persons have tested positive in the district in the last two days. Two are from Katpadi, three from Pernambut while the remaining one is a Bangladeshi national,” according to T Manivannan, Deputy Director (in-charge) of Health Services, Vellore.

Two persons, belonging to Puthur in Katpadi, were suppliers of green leaves to Koyambedu market.

The Bangladeshi national had come to Vellore for a surgery in CMC Hospital. Among the three from Pernambut, one man was a vendor in Koyambedu, another person contracted the virus while travelling on a vegetable truck from Koyambedu to Pernambut, the DD said.

The third person, a woman, contracted infection from family members who had returned from Koyambedu.

Meanwhile, checking of vehicles coming into the district from Chennai have been stepped up at the entry/exit points.

