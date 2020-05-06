STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business

Opposition parties have been opposing the State government's decision to re-open the TASMAC shops after a gap of 44 dry days due to the lockdown.

Published: 06th May 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover

A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Just as the TASMAC shops are scheduled to resume their business in non-containment areas in Tamil Nadu from tomorrow, the State government on Wednesday hiked the liquor prices significantly.  

"Since the Tamil Nadu government has hiked the excise tax levied on the Indian Made Foreign Liquor by 15 percent, the retail price of ordinary variety of liquor (180ml) is being hiked by Rs 10 while the price of medium and premium varieties (180 ml) will go up by Rs 20 from May 7," an official release here said. 

Opposition parties have been opposing the State government's decision to re-open the TASMAC shops after a gap of 44 dry days due to the lockdown in force aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The opposition leaders said that opening TASMAC shops would pave way for further spread of Corona virus. Besides some parties and anti-liquor movements have been demanding total prohibition arguing that the people have already managed to live without liquor for 44 days.  

