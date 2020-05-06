STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koyambedu COVID-19 impact reaches queen of hill stations Nilgiris

Published: 06th May 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Police erect effigies to create awareness on coronavirus. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris district, which was the first in the State to have successfully controlled the spread of COVID-19, reported four new positive cases on Tuesday.

All of them are truck drivers who visited the Koyambedu market in Chennai recently, said The Nilgiris Deputy Director of Health Services P Balusamy.

It must be noted that the district was classified as a green zone on April 27, when the last COVID-19 positive case discharged from ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.
Nearly 43 drivers who visited the market have been tracked down and they shall be tested soon, said sources.

Meanwhile, the district health department has identified nearly 32 truck drivers who recently visited Koyambedu Market in Chennai.

"Among them, nine are from Mettupalayam and the remaining from Pollachi area. All of them have been quarantined for 14 days," said Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar.

On the other hand, staff of Amma Unavagam's present in Coimbatore Central Zone were screened for COVID-19 on Tuesday as a precautionary measure as they attend a number of customers daily. In the coming days, Amma Unavagam staff in other locations shall be screened, sources added.

During the same screening camp at Raja Street, a group of sanitary workers were also screened. The nasal swabs collected from them would be tested using the RT-PCR method.

On the same day, seven patients including six police personnel who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 were discharged on Tuesday. Collector K Rajamani and City Commissioner of Police Sumit Saran distributed fruits to the police personnel after being discharged from PSG Hospitals. Presently, the Coimbatore district has four active cases.

In a press release, Corporation Commissioner J Sravan Kumar said a fine of `100 shall be slapped on persons not wearing a mask while coming out of their houses. He advised residents not to remove the face masks when they are in public places.

