STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pedalling on hope, migrant workers in Tamil Nadu embark on a 1,500 km journey amid COVID-19 lockdown

Working as construction workers in a firm in Sai Nagar in Kanchipuram, the six workers from Madhya Pradesh have a steely resolve.

Published: 06th May 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh

A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By C Shivakumar & Shiba Prasad Sahu
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 40-day lockdown may have crippled them psychologically but these bunch of migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh have a steely resolve -- that is to pedal all the way to Satna, which is around 1600 km away from Kanchipuram district in the sole hope of being with their families.

Working as construction workers in a firm in Sai Nagar in Kanchipuram, the six workers hailing from Satna have loaded their cycles with provision including oil, rice, dal and some utensils to cook along the way as they proceed on a ardous journey with cops also tailing them.

When told about strict checks being undertaken in the border area, these bunch of cyclists hoped that luck would favour them as they refuse to back down.

Borrowing cycles from nearby area, the workers are concerned about their families, who have been left to fend off themselves without any money during thye lockdown. "We have been spending our money to buy provisions during the lockdown as such we thought it would be better to go back home," says Anil Kumar Ravi and Krishna Kumar Rawat.

To a query on whether they will return back to Chennai, Anil says he will return depending upon the situation. "If things don't go well then I will start work as farmer," he says.

As the temperature soars near 40 degree celsius with the start of Kathiri, the cyclists only have hope as they pedal out to their destination. Infact the National Highway 5 from Ambattur to Sri City bears the testimony of desperation among the workers who wanted get away from the abode which is depressing to a place where they are wanted by their families.

Similar is the tale of eight to 10 migrant workers from Yeshwantpur in Karnataka, who wanted to reach Gorakhpur. “We took the rail track and it took us four days. While near Chennai someone directed us to take the Highway to go to Andhra Pradesh, recalls Akhilesh of Gorakhpur. “ We plan to go to Vijayawada as there are trains to UP and Bihar,” he says as the group is shooed away by cops who have been patrolling the area. The group coud barely walk and looked tired.

Meanwhile, around 150 migrants, walking in groups of two, four, six, eight and 10, were also seen braving the sun to reach Andhra border. Some started the journey as early as 4 am while others at 6.30am on Tuesday with only carrying a hope to reach Vijawwada to access a train to be with their families who are thousands of kilometres  away in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Neeraj Kumar a worker from a local automobile spare parts company, who was hoping to somehow reach Ghaziabad along with his friend, started as early as 4 am from the temporary shelter provided by the company in Ambattur Industrial Estate. "They are not providing us food and we have been dependent on Amma Unavagam. That too is shut now. Since the employers have asked us to leave, our only hope is to reach home," he claims.

Alok Kumar Panda, a native of Champaran in Bihar and a worker in a steel company in Gummidipoondi, who was asked to leave by his company after they paid him his dues, said he left after a fight with the contractor. "Now I don't have anywhere to go. I will cross the Andhra border and reach Vijaywada where I coud get a train to Bihar and Jharkhand," he said.

Similar is the story of Dilip Kumar, who also works in a steel company in Gumiddipoondi. A father of a son and daughters, the 36-year-old is desperate to reach his family in Jharkhand and hope to cross the border.

But ironically, these aspirants hopes were belied by the lathi-weilding cops in Andhra border who beat them up and sent them back to Tamil Nadu border.

Meanwhile, a section of migrant workers flocked to Chennai Central hoping against hope that train services will resume to ferry them back to their home states. "I have come from Chengalpattu hoping that train services will be there to take us home. My owner has asked me to go. We want to be with our families," said a migrant worker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu lockdown COVID19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu migrants TN migrants cycling
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp