Allithurai vendors get nod to open shops early

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Vendors in the temporary market at Saravanapuram in Allithurai have been permitted to open their shops early in the morning. This comes a day after TNIE highlighted their plight as police told them to open shops after 9 am.

Senior police officers on Wednesday visited the market and assured the traders that they could open the stalls from 6 am to 5 pm.

“Some police officers reached the market and told us that we can open stalls from 6 am to 5 pm. This is a great relief for most of us. We thank the officers who intervened in this issue,” said Mariyappan, a vendor.

“Most of us earn a minimum of Rs 200. But, if some come to stop us from getting this small income, what would we do? We thank the senior officials who responded to our situation,” said Kamalam, a vendor.