Cases rise in South TN, Madurai tally stands at 111

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madurai soared to 111 with the district recording the highest single-day spike ever, as 20 persons including seven pregnant women, a policeman and four children tested positive for the virus infection on Wednesday. Among the newly-infected is a 4-year-old girl who is the district's youngest Coronavirus patient.

Of the 20 cases reported on Wednesday, 12 are females and eight are males. According to Collector TG Vinay, eight asymptomatic persons have inter-district travel history. They include a 27-year-old woman from Allikundram who had a travel history from Chennai and Villupuram, a 45-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl from Melur who had travel history from Chennai, a 21-year-old man from Sellur with travel history from Chennai, a 29-year-old woman from Sellur and a four-year-old girl from Bethaniyapuram - both with a travel history from Thiruppur.

Meanwhile, an asymptomatic 35-year-old man from K Pudur who had a travel history from Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka also tested positive for the virus infection.

A 28-year-old pregnant woman from Kodikulam post who was tested at Ayilangudi PHC, a 42-year-old policeman attached to Teppakulam police station (worked at containment zone) - who were both asymptomatic - also tested positive.

Besides, a 38-year-old man from Valaiyankukam and 28-year-old woman from Vilachery, a 30-year-old woman from Ellis Nagar, a 48-year-old woman from Meenambalpuram and an eight-year-old boy - all asymptomatic and have a contact history with COVID-19 patients are also among the 20 fresh cases reported.

This apart, a 30-year-old woman from Villapuram (containment zone), a 28-year-old woman from Thiruparankundram Road, a 30-year-old woman from Meenakshi Nagar in Villapuram and a 47-year-old man from Keeraithurai (containment zone) who developed high fever and throat pain - all asymptomatic - also tested positive.

Four patients including a 46-year-old staff nurse of GRH from Race Course Colony (Reserve Line), a 68-year-old man from Vandiyur, a 49-year-old man from Anna Nagar and a 50-year-old man from Alangulam were discharged from GRH on Wednesday.

With a total of 48 recovered patients, the count of active COVID-19 cases in the district stand at 61.

In Dindigul, nine males tested positive and they are from Poosaripatti near Badlagundu, Theppathupatti near Nilakottai, Nilakottai, Vemparaipatti, Periyakulam, M Vadipatti, Athur and Sevukampatti villages. All the nine have been admitted to Dindigul Government hospital.

Theni district recorded two more positive cases on Wednesday - a 45-year-old man from Sedapatti village near Andipatti and a 25-year-old lorry driver from Jayamangalam village.

Sources said that the driver had gone to Koyambedu to unload vegetables recently. With the new cases, the total number of persons with COVID-19 rose to 51.

The total number of COVID19 cases in Thoothukudi shot up to 29 with two persons - a 36-year-old lorry driver Malavarayanatham near Thernthiruperai and a 22-year-old woman belong to Adhanoor near Eppodhumvendran - tested positive.

The lorry driver returned to Thoothukudi from Kolkatta via Chennai on April 15. He had been home quarantined since then but remained asymptomatic, however, the blood samples were taken on May 4 and it tested positive. The 22-year-old unmarried woman returned to her home from Chennai eight days ago.

The district administration shut down two safety match box manufacturing units in Kovilpatti, after a driver tested positive during a health check-up in Chennai. "Over a dozen of safety match labourers of the factories have been home quarantined," said sources.

In Tirunelveli, A 49-year-old woman, mother of a pregnant COVID-19 patient, tested positive. She has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College hospital for treatment.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said that as many as 24 samples of the people in contact with the previous patient were collected and they have been asked to go under self-quarantine. Apart from the woman, a 27-year-old was tested positive for COVID -19 in Puliyangudi, taking the total count of the infected people to 51 in the district.

The infected person has been shifted to Government Headquarters Hospital, Tenkasi for treatment. The Puliyangudi alone has recorded 48 cases so far. Twelve patients in the district have been discharged, and the test results for 177 people are awaited.