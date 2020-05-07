Cracker units back on track

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With a number of relaxations and new rules in place, the firecracker manufacturing hub of this district is slowly flexing its muscles to regain its lost glory.

Around 50 per cent of the small and large-scale units resumed production on Wednesday, but with only 35 per cent workers. "Planning is under way for a full-fledged resumption of businesses," said Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association (TANFAMA) President Ganesan Panjurajan.

According to sources, there might be two major changes in the way the units work. Two sets of workers will be working on alternate days -- one group on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and another group on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The second change might be in manufacturing process. Either all sections of a unit will be allowed to function with 50 per cent workers or different stages of the production will be carried out on alternate days.

The industrial units have to take a decision in this matter, said Ganesan. He added that the workers had reached the units on Wednesday in their own vehicles and that transport facility would be arranged in the coming days. Passes for employees, units and vehicles shall be obtained from the district collectorate.