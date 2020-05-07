MK Stalin protests against opening of TASMAC despite spike in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

By ANI

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Thursday held a protest outside his residence here against the Tamil Nadu government's decision to allow the opening of state-run liquor outlets.

Stalin, along with some DMK workers, was seen wearing black clothes, and holding black flag and posters as a symbol of protest against the state government's decision.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had announced the opening of TASMAC outlets (state-run liquor shops) in all areas except in containment zones.

DMK and its allies had yesterday released a joint statement, announcing that they will wear black as a symbol of protest and raise slogans against the state and central governments "on their failure in handling COVID-19 situation".



"Condemning the opening of the liquor shops, we are going to wear black tomorrow in our respective homes at 10 am and raise slogans against AIADMK government saying 'AIADMK government has failed in curtailing coronavirus'," the statement had said.

It had stated that the steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 is not up to standard and said that the government's steps to fulfil poor and middle-class needs, shows they do not have the knowledge to face the situation.