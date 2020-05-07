Mosques shut, gruel parcels come handy to break Ramzan fast

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With mosques unable to prepare and distribute Nonbu Kanji (rice gruel), many eateries have started selling it in packs to Muslims. Tiruchy has a significant Muslim population and in the days leading up to Ramzan, they collect Nonbu Kanji from the mosques where they pray. Because of the lockdown, only rice is distributed to mosques, which is later distributed to Muslim households.

However, cooking gruel everyday may not be possible for many families. Riyaz of Aazwarthoppu said, “They cannot prepare Nonbu Kanji every day as it requires a lot of effort. Also, they may only have rice but the dish requires other ingredients as well. This is why many families prefer to buy it.”

Not just small eateries, even famous restaurants are also selling gruel. Babu, who runs a biriyani centre, said, “I sell gruel for Rs 40 a litre. I would prefer to give it for free but that would attract huge crowds. Some people come with just Rs 20 and ask for it as they have not been able to earn anything for over a month. Money is not a concern,. I consider it a service.”

Shahjahan, who been without work, now prepares Nonbu Kanji to sell on the street near his house in parcels for Rs 30 a liter. “I at least get some income to run my family,” he said. Restaurant owner KMS Moideen said, “We do not sell Nonbu Kanji for money. We are selling an Iftar combo pack for `80 which contains crispy chicken, mutton murtabak, vadai, dates and fruits. We are giving Nonbu Kanji free of cost with the pack.”