STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No new positive cases reported in Erode for the past 21 days

The district has not recorded any new COVID-19 cases for the last 21 days and has no active cases as well, said Collector C Kathiravan.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Health Workers engaged in a Covid-19 ward, standing outside Omandurara Medical College in Chennai. Express / DEBADATTA MALLICK.

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE: The district has not recorded any new COVID-19 cases for the last 21 days and has no active cases as well, said Collector C Kathiravan.

"As per the Central government's zonal classification of districts based on its hotspot analysis, which will be updated every Monday, Erode district will be updated as a green zone in the map released by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on May 11," he added.

It may be noted that as many as 91 people have been discharged from quarantine shelters after completing the 14-day cycle. Also, around a hundred samples have been sent for testing on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police S Sakthi Ganesan appreciated the public for their cooperation and support.

"However, people should understand that reopening of shops and extension of times are done under curfew measures till May 17. So, I request the public to extend their support in this third phase as well by coming out only for essential purposes," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp