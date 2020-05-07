No new positive cases reported in Erode for the past 21 days

By Express News Service

ERODE: The district has not recorded any new COVID-19 cases for the last 21 days and has no active cases as well, said Collector C Kathiravan.

"As per the Central government's zonal classification of districts based on its hotspot analysis, which will be updated every Monday, Erode district will be updated as a green zone in the map released by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on May 11," he added.

It may be noted that as many as 91 people have been discharged from quarantine shelters after completing the 14-day cycle. Also, around a hundred samples have been sent for testing on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police S Sakthi Ganesan appreciated the public for their cooperation and support.

"However, people should understand that reopening of shops and extension of times are done under curfew measures till May 17. So, I request the public to extend their support in this third phase as well by coming out only for essential purposes," he added.