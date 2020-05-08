STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Buses with 50 per cent capacity, separate services for corona warriors: Tamil Nadu preparing strategy to open up public transport post-lockdown

The buses should operate by demarcating the seats that the passengers can sit on to avoid confusion amongst commuters.

Published: 08th May 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation officials work at Pallikaranai Bus stop on the day of Janata Curfew. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the world is coming to terms with living with coronavirus, the state government is working on ways and means to restart the public transport post lockdown.

As per the initial standard operating procedures submitted to the government, buses with 50 per cent capacity should be operated and separate services for healthcare and sanitation workers who are key in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic is suggested.

Besides, the buses should operate by demarcating the seats that the passengers can sit on to avoid confusion amongst commuters.

"New passengers should not be allowed inside if seats earmarked for seating are full," according to SOP submitted to the government.

"For standard size 12-metre bus, maximum allowable total passenger capacity should be 18-20 while for medium buses, it should be 12-14," as per the SoPs accessed by Express.

The SoP also stressed on the need to have Allow rear door for boarding and front door for alighting of passengers to avoid physical contact between passengers.

The recommendations also stress on installing CCTV cameras in buses to monitor the social distancing inside the buses and in case of any non-adherence, the on-board crew should be communicated and notified. The driver area in MTC buses could be separated by using a transparent screen to minimise physical contact between driver and passengers, as per the recommendation.

The SoPs, which are being formulated by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the German Agency for International Cooperation, and Institute for Transport and Development Policy (ITDP), also pushes hiring buses from private operators as buses will be operating half its capacity.

Aswathy Dilip, senior programme manager, The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, confirmed that ITDP has submitted its suggestion to the state government on operating the public transport. However, she refused to share any further details. official sources refused to comment on when the buses will resume operations.

It is learnt that the SoPs are being formulated taking into account the China-model and Bogota model.

Aswathy says, "We plan to ease lockdown over the coming weeks we need to ensure that safe and affordable access is available for all citizens of the state. As we work towards ensuring the safety of public transport, cities can actively encourage cycling through quick and temporary cycle tracks along the main roads which will be useful in maintaining social distancing."

She says as per census survey nearly 30 per cent houses have cycles although few put these into use." 

Recommendations:

  • Drivers and conductors should have their temperatures checked before taking up their duty on a shift basis.

  • Mandatory use of mask and gloves by the conductor (protective clothing if made available).

  • Provision of hand sanitiser with the conductor.

  • To the extent possible, conductor should not be entrusted with issuing tickets/cash exchange.

  • Role of the conductor should be of a “crowd manager” inside the bus and at halt locations.

  • Further, to minimise cash exchange, authority can decide to have a flat fare for all passenger trip lengths (Rs 5 or Rs 10) and provide a cash drop box near the conductor.

  • Simultaneously, the authority may issue monthly/three monthly passes (paper as well as digital) against a lumpsum amount.

  • Authority should encourage digital ticketing by using a smart card or mobile phones. 

  • In the absence of any such digital facility with the authority, they can utilise the service of various start-ups providing similar services, (Paytm, Chalo etc.).

  • For senior citizens, bus rides may be made free considering they will have fewer mobility options and may not have a smartphone to pay through digital wallets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu lockdown
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp