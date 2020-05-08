Buses with 50 per cent capacity, separate services for corona warriors: Tamil Nadu preparing strategy to open up public transport post-lockdown

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the world is coming to terms with living with coronavirus, the state government is working on ways and means to restart the public transport post lockdown.

As per the initial standard operating procedures submitted to the government, buses with 50 per cent capacity should be operated and separate services for healthcare and sanitation workers who are key in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic is suggested.

Besides, the buses should operate by demarcating the seats that the passengers can sit on to avoid confusion amongst commuters.

"New passengers should not be allowed inside if seats earmarked for seating are full," according to SOP submitted to the government.

"For standard size 12-metre bus, maximum allowable total passenger capacity should be 18-20 while for medium buses, it should be 12-14," as per the SoPs accessed by Express.

The SoP also stressed on the need to have Allow rear door for boarding and front door for alighting of passengers to avoid physical contact between passengers.

The recommendations also stress on installing CCTV cameras in buses to monitor the social distancing inside the buses and in case of any non-adherence, the on-board crew should be communicated and notified. The driver area in MTC buses could be separated by using a transparent screen to minimise physical contact between driver and passengers, as per the recommendation.

The SoPs, which are being formulated by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the German Agency for International Cooperation, and Institute for Transport and Development Policy (ITDP), also pushes hiring buses from private operators as buses will be operating half its capacity.

Aswathy Dilip, senior programme manager, The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, confirmed that ITDP has submitted its suggestion to the state government on operating the public transport. However, she refused to share any further details. official sources refused to comment on when the buses will resume operations.

It is learnt that the SoPs are being formulated taking into account the China-model and Bogota model.

Aswathy says, "We plan to ease lockdown over the coming weeks we need to ensure that safe and affordable access is available for all citizens of the state. As we work towards ensuring the safety of public transport, cities can actively encourage cycling through quick and temporary cycle tracks along the main roads which will be useful in maintaining social distancing."

She says as per census survey nearly 30 per cent houses have cycles although few put these into use."

Recommendations: