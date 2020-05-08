STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Grandmaster’s tactical manoeuvre to raise fund

It may be noted that Iniyan became a grandmaster when he crossed the 2,500 point mark in the Elo Ratings at the Noisiel Open in France in March 2019.

Published: 08th May 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

ERODE: India’s 61st chess grandmaster 17-year-old Iniyan Panneerselvam is organising a fundraiser event to contribute to PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. The resident of Erode will be organising the event – a three-day chess marathon – between May 15 and 17 in which interested persons from across the globe can participate by paying a minimum registration fee of `150.

It may be noted that Iniyan became a grandmaster when he crossed the 2,500 point mark in the Elo Ratings at the Noisiel Open in France in March 2019.Speaking to TNIE, Iniyan said, “I as a citizen and a member of the sports fraternity felt responsible to contribute to the battle against COVID-19. I was inspired by artists who collectively came together to conduct virtual concerts to raise funds for COVID-19. Likewise, I decided to use my game for a good cause.”

“I am expecting around 300 participants and I will be playing for 10 hours a day with a few intervals. If registrations increase, I will extend the marathon till May 19. Besides, I will also annotate players games as that would be helpful for them to improve,” he said.

Iniyan has launched the prospectus of the event on his social media accounts and interested players can make their donations via bank transfer or Google Pay and send the registration and payment details to grandmasteriniyan@gmail.com. For further queries, contact 98428 78471.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp