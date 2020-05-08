Grandmaster’s tactical manoeuvre to raise fund

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

ERODE: India’s 61st chess grandmaster 17-year-old Iniyan Panneerselvam is organising a fundraiser event to contribute to PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. The resident of Erode will be organising the event – a three-day chess marathon – between May 15 and 17 in which interested persons from across the globe can participate by paying a minimum registration fee of `150.

It may be noted that Iniyan became a grandmaster when he crossed the 2,500 point mark in the Elo Ratings at the Noisiel Open in France in March 2019.Speaking to TNIE, Iniyan said, “I as a citizen and a member of the sports fraternity felt responsible to contribute to the battle against COVID-19. I was inspired by artists who collectively came together to conduct virtual concerts to raise funds for COVID-19. Likewise, I decided to use my game for a good cause.”

“I am expecting around 300 participants and I will be playing for 10 hours a day with a few intervals. If registrations increase, I will extend the marathon till May 19. Besides, I will also annotate players games as that would be helpful for them to improve,” he said.

Iniyan has launched the prospectus of the event on his social media accounts and interested players can make their donations via bank transfer or Google Pay and send the registration and payment details to grandmasteriniyan@gmail.com. For further queries, contact 98428 78471.