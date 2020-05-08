Second special train to Ranchi carrying stranded CMC Hospital patients to leave Katpadi

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

The second special train ferrying stranded CMC Hospital patients and their attendants is scheduled to leave for Ranchi in Jharkhand from Katpadi railway junction in Vellore district on Friday night, according to officials.

“The special train to Ranchi will leave at 8 pm today. We have made all the necessary arrangements for operating the train,” Katpadi Railway Station Manager (SMR) Ravindranath told The New Indian Express.

He added, “The train with 22 coaches will have a seating capacity of 1138 passengers.”

Today’s special train is the second one to ferry stranded patients of CMC Hospital and their attendants belonging to Jharkhand. The first train was operated on Wednesday transporting 1140 passengers.

Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram and Superintendent of Police (SP) Pravesh Kumar visited the Katpadi railway junction and reviewed the arrangements to operate the special train, sources said.

All those who are going to board the train to return home after being stuck for one-and-a-half months due to the lockdown have been accommodated at three marriage halls by the Vellore district administration.

“The data of the patients and their caregivers have been collected and they are issued with tokens,” a Revenue Department officer said.

The zonal task force officer nominated to supervise COVID-19 pandemic prevention activities in the North Arcot region, including Vellore, Mangat Ram Sharma (Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research) said, “Two more special trains will be operated to ferry the stranded persons back to their native places in Bihar and West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday.”

Southern Railway authorities are making arrangements for operating the third special train to Patna on Saturday.

Another round of special trains will also be operated to send back the remaining stranded persons, Sharma told TNIE.

About 9000 patients, attendants and 2100 guest workers from north and northeastern states have been stuck in Vellore ever since the lockdown was enforced in March.

The Vellore district administration has been arranging free food for them, besides facilitating their continued stay in lodges/mansions at subsidized rental charges.