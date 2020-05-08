STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Second special train to Ranchi carrying stranded CMC Hospital patients to leave Katpadi

"The train with 22 coaches will have a seating capacity of 1138 passengers," Katpadi Railway Station Manager (SMR) Ravindranath told The New Indian Express

Published: 08th May 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

The first special train to Ranchi carrying stranded patients was operated from Katpadi junction on Wednesday

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

The second special train ferrying stranded CMC Hospital patients and their attendants is scheduled to leave for Ranchi in Jharkhand from Katpadi railway junction in Vellore district on Friday night, according to officials.

“The special train to Ranchi will leave at 8 pm today. We have made all the necessary arrangements for operating the train,” Katpadi Railway Station Manager (SMR) Ravindranath told The New Indian Express.

He added, “The train with 22 coaches will have a seating capacity of 1138 passengers.”

Today’s special train is the second one to ferry stranded patients of CMC Hospital and their attendants belonging to Jharkhand. The first train was operated on Wednesday transporting 1140 passengers.

Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram and Superintendent of Police (SP) Pravesh Kumar visited the Katpadi railway junction and reviewed the arrangements to operate the special train, sources said.

All those who are going to board the train to return home after being stuck for one-and-a-half months due to the lockdown have been accommodated at three marriage halls by the Vellore district administration.

“The data of the patients and their caregivers have been collected and they are issued with tokens,” a Revenue Department officer said.

The zonal task force officer nominated to supervise COVID-19 pandemic prevention activities in the North Arcot region, including Vellore, Mangat Ram Sharma (Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research) said, “Two more special trains will be operated to ferry the stranded persons back to their native places in Bihar and West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday.”

Southern Railway authorities are making arrangements for operating the third special train to Patna on Saturday.

Another round of special trains will also be operated to send back the remaining stranded persons, Sharma told TNIE.

About 9000 patients, attendants and 2100 guest workers from north and northeastern states have been stuck in Vellore ever since the lockdown was enforced in March.

The Vellore district administration has been arranging free food for them, besides facilitating their continued stay in lodges/mansions at subsidized rental charges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant workers Ranchi Vellore CMC Hospital
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp