After students, it is now farmers’ turn to receive online lessons

ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Sikkal has reached out to as many as 140 woman cattle farmers in five villages in the past one week.

Published: 09th May 2020 12:58 PM

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Sikkal has reached out to as many as 140 woman cattle farmers in five villages in the past one week. The organization which conducts workshop regularly took to online to sensitise them about summer management of cattle. Videos were relayed to the farmers by NGO named SOS.

“We connected people through Facebook Live, videos, and online meeting apps like GoToMeeting,” said Dr S Muthukaumar, Subject Matter Specialist (Animal

Husbandry) in ICAR-KVK. Farmers were divided in batches to maintain social distancing. The workshop took place from May 3-7 in five villages namely Jaganathapuram, Kutrampurathaniruppu, Sangamangalam, Paalaiyur, and Pappakovil.

The farmers were sensitised about housing management to prevent heat stress among cattle, feeding and water management, and also advised about safe handling practices to prevent COVID-19.

For many, it  was new experience. “Through the meetings we learnt to manage our cattle. Most of us do not know much about virtual communication, but we managed to learnt the nuances,” said S Bhuvana, a cattle farmer from Kutrampurathaniruppu.

