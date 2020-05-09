STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt allows post-production works of films

Recently, representatives of film industry called on Information Minister Kadambur Raju and requested him to allow at least post-production works for the films.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami reviews the measures taken to set up a temporary wholesale vegetable market at Thirumazhisai. Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, DGP JK Tripathi and senior officials are also seen | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accepting a request from representatives of film industry, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday allowed only post-production works from May 7 and directed that all precautionary measures such as social distancing, wearing of masks, disinfecting the working spot, among others should be followed.

For post production works such as editing, dubbing,  digital intermediate, re-recording and sound design/mixing, a maximum of five persons are allowed while a maximum of 15 persons will be allowed for computer and visual graphics works, an official release said. Recently, representatives of film industry called on Information Minister Kadambur Raju and requested him to allow at least post-production works for the films.

Madhavaram milk plant is now fully functional
Chennai: Issues with milk distribution from the Madhavaram dairy have been sorted out, the Aavin said on Friday. The plant in functioning now in its full capacity and all bottlenecks have been removed, said a statement. Production was disrupted after a person engaged in stocking operations tested positive for COVID-19 on May 2.  After four of his family members also tested positive, several workers engaged in stocking went into a strike. Later, about 100 daily wage labourers from other plants were engaged to overcome the hurdles.

CM condoles death of migrant labourers in Maha
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday condoled the death of 16 migrant labourers who were sleeping on the railway track near Aurangabad in Maharashtra when a goods train ran over them. In a statement, he wished speedy recovery to those who suffered injuries in the accident.

Will protect people’s welfare: Minister
Chennai: Minister for Electricity P Thangamani has assured government will protect welfare of people with respect to the New Electricity Amendment Bill-2020. In a press release, Thangamani said the State government has decided to oppose certain points which could affect common people. The CM has already written to PM Modi in this regard, he added.

CM grants Rs 50 lakh aid to kin of deceased cop
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday granted Rs 50 lakh as assistance to the family of Sait, a head constable attached to Hosur traffic police station who died when a container lorry and tipper lorry collided on May 7. Conveying his condolences, the CM said a government job would be given to one of the cop’s family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami lockdown Tamil films
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp