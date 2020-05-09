Govt allows post-production works of films

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accepting a request from representatives of film industry, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday allowed only post-production works from May 7 and directed that all precautionary measures such as social distancing, wearing of masks, disinfecting the working spot, among others should be followed.

For post production works such as editing, dubbing, digital intermediate, re-recording and sound design/mixing, a maximum of five persons are allowed while a maximum of 15 persons will be allowed for computer and visual graphics works, an official release said. Recently, representatives of film industry called on Information Minister Kadambur Raju and requested him to allow at least post-production works for the films.

Madhavaram milk plant is now fully functional

Chennai: Issues with milk distribution from the Madhavaram dairy have been sorted out, the Aavin said on Friday. The plant in functioning now in its full capacity and all bottlenecks have been removed, said a statement. Production was disrupted after a person engaged in stocking operations tested positive for COVID-19 on May 2. After four of his family members also tested positive, several workers engaged in stocking went into a strike. Later, about 100 daily wage labourers from other plants were engaged to overcome the hurdles.

CM condoles death of migrant labourers in Maha

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday condoled the death of 16 migrant labourers who were sleeping on the railway track near Aurangabad in Maharashtra when a goods train ran over them. In a statement, he wished speedy recovery to those who suffered injuries in the accident.

Will protect people’s welfare: Minister

Chennai: Minister for Electricity P Thangamani has assured government will protect welfare of people with respect to the New Electricity Amendment Bill-2020. In a press release, Thangamani said the State government has decided to oppose certain points which could affect common people. The CM has already written to PM Modi in this regard, he added.

CM grants Rs 50 lakh aid to kin of deceased cop

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday granted Rs 50 lakh as assistance to the family of Sait, a head constable attached to Hosur traffic police station who died when a container lorry and tipper lorry collided on May 7. Conveying his condolences, the CM said a government job would be given to one of the cop’s family members.