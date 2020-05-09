Man booked for sexually harassing minor

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A 50-year-old man was booked on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl. According to sources, the suspect was neighbour of the seven-year-old girl. The incident took place on Wednesday after he took the girl to his terrace and allegedly sexually harassed her. Seeing the girl crying, another neighbour informed the girl's parents. The AWPS in Thalaiyuthu registered a case under Section 12 of the POCSO Act. Further inquiry was on.