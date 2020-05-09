On a high: Crime surges in Tamil Nadu as liquor sales reopen amid lockdown

By Express News Service

Several incidents of crime across the State were attributed to drinking, a day after TASMAC shops opened

Youth murdered

Coimbatore: A 23-year-old man was arrested for murdering his friend over comments about his love life in Coimbatore. The police said the deceased, identified as E Sivakumar (20), a native of Theni, was beaten to death using a dumbbell on Thursday night, when he was asleep. The incident took place at Third Street of KRG Nagar in Ganapathy. The deceased was drunk, said police.

Two killed in brawl

Thanjavur/Tiruvarur: Two persons were murdered in drunken brawls. N Arunkumar (27) had been drinking with his friends at his house on Thursday night. He was killed after an altercation. In Tiruvarur, Rajakumar (23) and Murugesan fought in front of TASMAC outlet. Later, Rajakumar went to Murugesan’s house and was attacked, after which he died.

Booze fight in Nellai

Tirunelveli: A man was murdered in Tirunelveli on Thursday. T Esakkimuthu (37) was murdered after a dispute with his friends during a booze session on Thursday night, said sources. The Thalaiyuthu police registered a case and arrested three suspects. The body was sent to hospital for postmortem.

Drunk man kills father

Virudhunagar: A 75-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son on Thursday over a property dispute. Lakshmana Perumal (75) had four children One of the sons, Guruvayya (43), had been demanding a share from the family property. On Thursday, Guruvayya reportedly returned home drunk and picked a fight with his father and hacked him to death. He was later arrested.

Youth kills self

Perambalur: A youth committed suicide after his mother scolded on Friday. Satham Hussein (20) returned home drunk and was scolded by his mother Sarammaal. Hussein then went to his room and committed suicide. His mother broke into the room and found him dead. On information, Perambalur police recovered his body and sent it to Perambalur GH for autopsy.

Tipsy man drowns

Karur: A daily wage worker, P Muniyappan alias Raja (48), slipped and fell into a well and drowned. The Thogamalai Colony resident along with his friends had bought liquor and were drinking on farmland in the same area. He got drunk and fell inside the well. Karur district recorded total liquor sales of Rs 3.65 crore on Thursday.

Death by drinking?

Erode: A 28-year-old man died allegedly died due to over drinking in Bhavani on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rajkumar. According to sources, his family rushed him to a hospital after he became unconscious. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. They also said that he had consumed a lot of alcohol. The Bhavani police and the Revenue Department officials are investigating.

Man stabbed to death

Mayiladuthurai: A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death by a trio near Mayiladuthurai on Thursday night. E Mariselvam was killed after he chided a youth for drunken behaviour. Rajendran returned with two of his friends around 8.30 pm and attacked Mariselvam. One of his friends Sethu stabbed Mariselvam.