Researchers working on copper-based virus filter

In their bid to fight against the Coronavirus, the researchers at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) are developing 'bioinspired copper-based virus filter'.

Published: 09th May 2020

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In their bid to fight against the Coronavirus, the researchers at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) are developing 'bioinspired copper-based virus filter'.

Sources said that the filter is expected to arrest the catalytic site of virus. "The filtration and air permeability properties allow it to kill the virus in airborne aerosolised droplets or on surfaces. To develop the copper-based filters, a research project has been sanctioned to Professor R Mayilmurugan, School of Chemistry, MKU by National premier funding agency Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi through Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) under special project on COVID-19," they said.

On the filter, R Mayilmurugan said that both filtration and disinfection take place simultaneously and the the filters can remove pathogens, including Coronavirus, effectively. "The filters can arrest human-to-human transmission of the virus by killing them completely. The research team said that the filter would come in handy in confined places such as educational institutions, hospitals, waiting areas, shopping malls, and meeting halls.

Appreciating the initiative, Vice Chancellor of the university M Krishnan said that the bioinspired copper-based filter would be a safer alternative to surgical masks, N95 masks, and other filters available in the market.

