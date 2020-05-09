STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu moves SC against Madras HC order barring counter sale of alcohol amid lockdown

The Madras High Court had on Friday ordered closure of liquor outlets noting that there were huge crowds and no social distancing was being maintained by tipplers.

Published: 09th May 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Local residents in medur and its surrounding villages wait in queue to buy liquor on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

Local residents in medur and its surrounding villages wait in queue to buy liquor on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging a Madras High Court order for closure of state-run liquor outlets on grounds of violations of COVID-19 guidelines, arguing that it would lead to "grave losses" in revenue and complete halt in commercial activities.

The Madras High Court had on Friday ordered closure of liquor outlets noting that there were huge crowds and no social distancing was being maintained by tipplers.

It, however, allowed doorstep delivery of booze through online mode.

The state government, in its appeal, termed the HC order a case of "judicial overreach" and said online sale and home delivery of alcohol were not possible in the entire state.

"It is pertinent that online modes of effective liquor sales are not even available in the vast majority of state at present and can only be implemented after following the due procedures under law," said the appeal filed by government firm Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) which sells alcoholic beverages in the state.

ALSO READ | Tipplers wait in long queues, new safety measures mark TASMAC outlets opening in Tamil Nadu

Seeking nod to sell liquor through vends also, TASMAC said, "It is pertinent that in the state of Tamil Nadu all liquor retail is owned and operated by TASMAC thus the net effect of the High Court's order is complete and indefinite standstill of the sale of liquor in the state leading to grave losses to the state's revenue and commercial activity in the state."

TASMAC said that there was as many as 10 PILs pending in the HC on the issue and it has "reasons to believe that the entire batch of writ Petitions if not some have been filed by vested private interest, so has to make enormous commercial gains, from the unfortunate situation."

The Tamil Nadu government firm referred to the apex court's observation in which it had asked states to consider non-direct contact or online sales and home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The High Court in passing the impugned judgment has bypassed and misinterpreted the order dated May 08, passed by a three member-bench of this (Supreme) Court in which this court (SC) declined to direct States to close down liquor stores pending the lockdown and left it to each State's discretion to consider non-direct sale including online sale/home delivery of liquor," it said.

"The Supreme Court order recognised that States have a broad margin of power to determine whether and how to effect sales of liquor in this lockdown period and therefore, the Impugned Judgment, is a clear case of judicial overreach and is not sustainable in light of the Supreme Court Order, the plea said.

The appeal said that the state government decided to open the liquor shops on May 5 after keeping in mind the directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 allowing the sale of liquor in the state subject to restrictions such as ensuring social distancing.

Some of the petitioners, on whose plea the HC ordered closure of liquor vends in the state, has also moved the apex court by filing caveat to ensure that they be also heard if the top court passes any order on the plea of TASMAC.

The high court order restraining sale of liquor off the counters was passed on a miscellaneous petition filed by advocate G Rajesh, besides a plaint from the Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

The HC had said there was total violation of its interim order issued on Wednesday, when it declined to stay a government order allowing resumption of sale of liquor through outlets.

After a dry spell of 43 days due to the COVID-19 lockdown since late March, liquor sales resumed at TASMAC outlets in Tamil Nadu, except state capital Chennai, on Thursday.

Heavy rush was witnessed at most places with people standing in serpentine queues even as the move to allow sale of liquor came in for flak from opposition parties and others, who raised apprehensions that it would lead to further spread of the novel coronavirus, which as of Friday has affected over 6,000 people in the state.

On Wednesday, the bench had directed the government to ensure strict implementation of all appropriate rules, as notified by the state, including maintenance of social distancing at liquor shops while allowing the resumption.

When the matter came up on Friday, petitioner Rajesh submitted that there was a total violation of the guidelines framed as per a May 5 government order and also the norms stipulated by TASMAC and the court.

Tamil Nadu had decided to open retail liquor outlets, citing relaxation of lockdown norms by the central government.

Tipplers in border districts of the state were also making a beeline to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka where liquor sales resumed on May 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras HC TASMAC Tamil Nadu Supreme Court lockdown
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp