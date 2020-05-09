STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thousands from other states stuck in Vellore

When asked for a comment, zonal task force officer Ram Sharma said that efforts were on to operate more special trains.

Published: 09th May 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: When Molay Ghosh arrived in Vellore in the second week of March for treatment at Christian Medical College Hospital (CMCH), he had hoped he could return home in a week’s time after completing the treatment. He, along with his mother and wife, had travelled to the city from West Bengal.

However, the lockdown came as a shocker to the 23-year-old. The family has been ever since confined to a rented house.“We thought we could return home as soon as we would be discharged from the hospital on March 25. But then the government announced the lockdown. It was shocking and we are now stranded here,” Ghosh told Express. His 43-year-old mother Aparna Ghosh and wife Sudipa Ghosh are desperate to return home.

Though special trains are being operated from Katpadi, several stranded persons are yet to get a chance to board a train.“I have been calling the Vellore coronavirus control room, but the people attending the calls are not able to tell me how we can make it to the train,” Ghosh said.

In the recent days, hundreds thronged the collectorate urging the authorities to arrange for their return. The data collected by the Revenue department showed that about 9,000 patients and attendants, and 2,100 guest workers are stranded in the city.

When asked for a comment, zonal task force officer Ram Sharma said that efforts were on to operate more special trains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp