Thousands from other states stuck in Vellore

Express News Service

VELLORE: When Molay Ghosh arrived in Vellore in the second week of March for treatment at Christian Medical College Hospital (CMCH), he had hoped he could return home in a week’s time after completing the treatment. He, along with his mother and wife, had travelled to the city from West Bengal.

However, the lockdown came as a shocker to the 23-year-old. The family has been ever since confined to a rented house.“We thought we could return home as soon as we would be discharged from the hospital on March 25. But then the government announced the lockdown. It was shocking and we are now stranded here,” Ghosh told Express. His 43-year-old mother Aparna Ghosh and wife Sudipa Ghosh are desperate to return home.

Though special trains are being operated from Katpadi, several stranded persons are yet to get a chance to board a train.“I have been calling the Vellore coronavirus control room, but the people attending the calls are not able to tell me how we can make it to the train,” Ghosh said.

In the recent days, hundreds thronged the collectorate urging the authorities to arrange for their return. The data collected by the Revenue department showed that about 9,000 patients and attendants, and 2,100 guest workers are stranded in the city.

When asked for a comment, zonal task force officer Ram Sharma said that efforts were on to operate more special trains.