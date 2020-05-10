86 workers, come home from Kerala

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A group of 86 workers and their families who were stranded in Kerala due to lockdown returned to Nagapattinam on Saturday by bus. They have all been placed in quarantine at the AVC Autonomous College near Mayiladuthurai.

Their blood samples were collected and sent to Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital for testing. The workers hailing had gone to Palakkad.



“We were working in brick kilns. Due to lockdown, we did not have work and were desperate to return home. We thank both the State governments,” said R Ramamurthy (22), from Thiruvenkadu.