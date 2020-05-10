STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dean transferred after video on false-negative surfaces

However, Thiruvasagamani said the video was fake. Meanwhile, sources close to the dean said he had asked the house surgeons to undergo a COVID-19 test after reaching their destinations.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Dean of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital has been transferred to Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital after the surfacing of an alleged video of him purportedly telling the house surgeons to mark their coronavirus test results as negative without even conducting the test.

Sources said the incident happened when the house surgeons, of 2014 batch, approached the dean, Dr Thiruvasagamani, on May 7 after completing their Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) at the Thoothukudi hospital.

However, Thiruvasagamani said the video was fake. Meanwhile, sources close to the dean said he had asked the house surgeons to undergo a COVID-19 test after reaching their destinations. "A full video would have revealed the truth," they said.

Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju told TNIE that he was not aware of the issue. “Anyhow, action will be taken if the allegation is found to be true,” he added. Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh confirmed the transfer. Officials said the dean had been transferred to Virudhunagar.

