Mom quarantined, boy stuck with father’s body

With mom at hospital and neighbours unwilling to help, 10-yr-old buries deceased dad with help of cops, local youth

Published: 10th May 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

S Jeyakumar, Villupuram SP, with 10-year-old Jeeva | Express

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Ten-year-old Jeeva was left clueless when officials came in and took his mom and grandmother away to a quarantine facility. He was left all alone with his dying father, who had suffered a critical head injury. With the entire village staying away from his house fearing COVID-19, the 10-year-old suffered the ordeal in silence. It didn’t last long. Jeeva’s father died on Saturday morning. 

Officials say Jeeva’s father Ayyanar (35) met with an accident two months ago. He suffered severe head injuries, and was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai for specialised treatment. Ayyanar’s condition worsened on Thursday, and the doctors suggested that he be taken home. RGGGH has its hands full dealing with COVID-19 cases.        

Ayyanar was brought back by his wife and mother to their home in the Irular Colony of Nallapalayam village. By Friday evening, officials were at Ayyanar’s doorstep. They had heard about the family’s visit to RGGGH, a hotspot for the virus. Sources say both the women had symptoms of COVID-19. They were immediately moved to a quarantine ward in Villupuram. 

“Neighbours stayed away as the women had been quarantined. The dying man was left in the care of a little boy,” say sources in the village. By Saturday morning Ayyanar had died. Jeeva did not know his father was dead. He ran to neighbours houses, hollering that his father was not responding to his calls. Most of them refused to help, for the fear of contracting the virus.

Finally, a few youngsters went and checked on Ayyanar. They alerted social activists and posted the matter on social media. The activists, in turn, informed district police superintendent S Jeyakumar. Based on Jeyakumar’s orders, the local police made arrangements for the burial. After the activists requested, arrangements were also made for Ayyanar’s wife and mom to visit and say their final goodbyes. 

They, however, had to watch from a distance as Jeeva performed the rituals. Jeyakumar made sure Jeeva was sent to a relative’s house. Before leaving, the officer offered the boy Rs 5,000 in cash, to help take care of himself till his mom is back home.

