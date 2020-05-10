Murder over loan dispute triggers panic in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tension was palpable in Nazareth on Friday night after two persons of a scheduled community were allegedly murdered by a backward community group over an issue in returning property documents pledged by one of the victims for a loan of Rs 40,000.

The deceased are A Palavesam (60) of Gandhi Nagar in Udayarkulam and R Thangaraj (27) of Moolakarai in Arumuganeri. Thangaraj was the son-in-law of Palavesam.

Sources said Palavesam had borrowed Rs 40,000 from one Muthuraj (40), a moneylender, who belongs to a backward community, by pledging his land documents. He is said to have repaid the money with the agreed interest, and had been urging Muthuraj for the documents. However, Muthuraj reportedly refused to return the papers. Hence, Palavesam took the matter to Muthuraj's brother Shanmugasundaram, who, allegedly made casteist remarks against Palavesam.

Based on a complaint, Nazareth police booked and arrested Shanmugasundaram on May 7 under Sections 294(b), 324, and 506(ii) of IPC r/w 3(1)(r-s), and 3(v)(A) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Enraged over the arrest of his brother, Muthuraj and his kith and kin, on Friday night, allegedly barged into Palavesam's house in Udayarkulam and stabbed him and Thangaraj to death.

Later, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan inspected the crime scene and conducted preliminary investigation. The bodies were shifted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Nazareth police arrested Muthuraj and his brothers Barathi (45) and Chellathurai (47). Search for three more persons is on, sources said. As tension gripped Nazareth area, over 150 policemen were deployed to the region to prevent any untoward incident.

