Returned safe: Over 350 Indians stranded in UAE land in Chennai

Over 350 Indians were brought back to the country by two special Air India flights from UAE as part of Vande Bharat  Mission on Saturday.

Massive exercise of repatriation of Indians stuck abroad began May 7, with two flights landing in Chennai from the United Arab Emirates on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 350 Indians were brought back to the country by two special Air India flights from UAE as part of Vande Bharat Mission on Saturday. The first flight was expected to land at 8.10 pm and the second after midnight. However, the arrival of the aircraft got delayed, said airport sources. The flights carried 179 and 177 passengers respectively.

After the aircraft landed at Chennai airport, a total of 15 to 20 passengers were allowed to disembark at a time as the airport followed social distancing on the aerobridge and immigration counters. Thermal scanners were used to scan the passengers. Chennai airport sources said three sites have been identified where the passengers will be shifted as per categorisation.

A  section of passengers were taken to Vellore Institute of Technology campus while others were given standard rooms at Royal Regency,  Periyamet, OYO Town House, at Raja Bather Street in T Nagar,  OYO Town  House at Unnamalai Street, T Nagar and OYO Town House, at Valluvar  Kottam. Premium passengers were moved to Hilton Hotel. Through the  Vande Bharat Mission, India will send 64 flights and three Navy ships to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

10 flights to Chennai
Through the  Vande Bharat Mission, India will send 64 flights and three Navy ships to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 10 flights carrying stranded Indians are expected to land in  Chennai

