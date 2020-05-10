Stranded in Maharashtra, 933 Tamils to return on Sunday

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: District Collector S Sivarasu has assured safe transit of people reaching here from Maharashtra by Sharmik Express on Sunday, to their home districts. As a part of the nation-wide operation to transport stranded people, a Sharmik Express with 962 passengers on board left Pandharpur railway station in Maharashtra to Tiruchy two days ago. It is expected to arrive here on Sunday 6.30 am.

“A fleet of 30 TNSTC buses have been arranged to take the passengers to their respective districts. When they arrive at the station, they will be provided food and refreshments. Of the 962 passengers, 933 belong to different districts. The 29 workers from Tiruchy will be screened and sent to quarantine facility at Sethurapatti for 14 days. Those with symptoms will be lodged at the MGMGH,” Collector Sivarasu said.

A senior official from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) said, “Each bus will carry a maximum of 34 passengers (50 per cent of the capacity) and social distancing will be followed. To ensure safety of the drivers, we will provide them safety equipment such as masks and gloves.”