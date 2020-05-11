21-year-old youth who was assaulted by lover’s family, succumbs to injuries

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/MADURAI: A 21-year-old youth grievously assaulted by the family of his lover near Pollachi succumbed on Sunday. He was receiving treatment for the past two days at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said sources.

According to the police, the deceased -- R Gowtham -- from Chinnampalayam near Pollachi was in a relationship with a 13-year-old girl. On Thursday night, Gowtham visited the minor’s house but was spotted by the girl’s mother, who locked the youth inside the house and made the other members of the family to rush to the spot.

“The family members assaulted Gowtham a log and a cricket bat. After he fell unconscious, he was taken to the CMCH, where he died on Sunday,” the police said.

Based on a complaint received, the Pollachi East police registered a case and arrested the girl’s father (50), her uncle (43) and her brother (16) under various sections of IPC. However, murder charges also were invoked after the youth died.

Brother kills woman

At Keelapatti at Chenagarampatti in Madurai, a 32-year-old man was arrested for murdering his sister over her extra-marital relationship with a relative. The deceased has been identified as S Saunthala (27).

Police said that due to some differences of opinion among the couple, she walked out on Mohan and started staying with her parents in Keelapatti.



During her stay at her parents’ house, Saunthala, allegedly, developed an affair with one of her relatives. According to sources, the brother-sister duo developed an altercation on the issue and as the argument heated up, Soundarapandi hacked the woman to death and fled the spot.