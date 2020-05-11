STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

21-year-old youth who was assaulted by lover’s family, succumbs to injuries

According to sources, the brother-sister duo developed an altercation on the issue and as the argument heated up, Soundarapandi hacked the woman to death and fled the spot.

Published: 11th May 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/MADURAI: A 21-year-old youth grievously assaulted by the family of his lover near Pollachi succumbed on Sunday. He was receiving treatment for the past two days at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said sources.

According to the police, the deceased -- R Gowtham -- from Chinnampalayam near Pollachi was in a relationship with a 13-year-old girl. On Thursday night, Gowtham visited the minor’s house but was spotted by the girl’s mother, who locked the youth inside the house and made the other members of the family to rush to the spot.

“The family members assaulted Gowtham a log and a cricket bat. After he fell unconscious, he was taken to the CMCH, where he died on Sunday,” the police said.

Based on a complaint received, the Pollachi East police registered a case and arrested the girl’s father (50), her uncle (43) and her brother (16) under various sections of IPC. However, murder charges also were invoked after the youth died.

Brother kills woman

At Keelapatti at Chenagarampatti in Madurai, a 32-year-old man was arrested for murdering his sister over her extra-marital relationship with a relative. The deceased has been identified as S Saunthala (27).
Police said that due to some differences of opinion among the couple, she walked out on Mohan and started staying with her parents in Keelapatti.

During her stay at her parents’ house, Saunthala, allegedly, developed an affair with one of her relatives. According to sources, the brother-sister duo developed an altercation on the issue and as the argument heated up, Soundarapandi hacked the woman to death and fled the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pollachi oimbatore Medical College Hospital
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp