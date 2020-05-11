23-year-old youth attacked by eight men for creating ruckus outside house

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 23-year-old youth was attacked by a group of eight persons for creating ruckus in front of their house in East Street in Veeracholan village of Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar on Saturday night. Sources said that the youth - Jeyaprakash (23) - used to ride his bike at full throttle and on many occasions, the group had warned him.

On Saturday night, the youth came to the house of the eight persons drunk and picked up a quarrel with them. Irked over the incident, the eight persons attacked him with logs and rods. Jeyaprakash is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police arrested four persons – Murugan, Senthilvel, Selvakumar and Thangamuthu. The other four - Thangapandian (37), his wife Kaveri (32) and his brother Ravi (40) and a relative Ganesan - are on the run. A case has been registered.

