Cars turning into scraps under the sun

Used car dealers in Tiruchy are worried and have asked the district administration to allow them to restart business so losses would be minimised.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:17 AM

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Hundreds of used cars parked in the open for over 40 days due to the lockdown are fast losing their value. Because of the lockdown, they have not been regularly serviced or the engines started. Used car dealers in Tiruchy are worried and have asked the district administration to allow them to restart business so losses would be minimised.

Tamil Nadu Car Dealers and Consultants Welfare State Federation have 400 members in the city. Used car dealers have their establishments mostly in the Thillai Nagar area with a few in other parts of the city.  As most of them do not have sheds to protect the cars, the vehicles have been lying exposed to the scorching sun throughout the lockdown. As a result, several cars have developed cracks in their windshields, tyre damage, fading paintwork and batter and other mechanical issues. Rats have entered some cars and gnawed away at wires and fuels lines.

Manikandan, a dealer, said, "At least 40 of my cars are parked in Thillai Nagar. As they have been in the sun for several weeks, all ave some defect or the other. The district administration should allow us to open our offices and start a business so we can carry out repairs, otherwise, car values would decline."

Though all other shops are allowed to function from morning till evening, the government has not given permission to car dealers to restart the business. Abu Baker, another car dealer, said, "The government has specifically mentioned car showrooms should be open. Our business comes under that category. They can at least allow us to do repairs on the cars.

Speaking to TNIE, PN Sivakumar, State president of the federation, said "There are many used car dealers in all districts. Their livelihoods are now under question. Moreover, their cars are exposed to the elements and have suffered damage. Every car dealer would be incurring huge losses. The government should consider providing them Rs. 5,000 each to enable them to open their offices and carry out repairs."

