COVID-19: 52 Tamils from Maldives quarantined in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The district health department has placed 52 people, all Tamil Nadu natives who were working in the Maldives, under quarantine after they arrived in Coimbatore via Kochi, on Sunday.
Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine officials said 52 workers belonging to different districts of Tamil Nadu came to Kochi from the Republic of Maldives on a ship.
Later, they were brought to Coimbatore in special buses arranged by the State government. All 52 of them were quarantined and their swab samples were collected.
COIMBATORE: The district health department has placed 52 people, all Tamil Nadu natives who were working in the Maldives, under quarantine after they arrived in Coimbatore via Kochi, on Sunday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh breaches 2000 mark, tally at 2018
Travel guidelines eased in Rajasthan with intra, inter-district travel allowed without pass
Renowned para-athlete Deepa Malik to announce retirement today
Official sacked after new COVID-19 cases in China's Wuhan
COVID-19 lockdown: Domestic flights in Pakistan remain suspended till May 13
Google appoints ex-Microsoft executive for cloud business in India