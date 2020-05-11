STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 52 Tamils from Maldives quarantined in Coimbatore

All 52 of them were quarantined and their swab samples were collected.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district health department has placed 52 people, all Tamil Nadu natives who were working in the Maldives, under quarantine after they arrived in Coimbatore via Kochi, on Sunday.

Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine officials said 52 workers belonging to different districts of Tamil Nadu came to Kochi from the Republic of Maldives on a ship.

Later, they were brought to Coimbatore in special buses arranged by the State government. All 52 of them were quarantined and their swab samples were collected.

