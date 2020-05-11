Plea to reopen places of worship in Tamil Nadu, government to decide by May 15

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that a decision on reopening religious shrines including temples, churches and mosques will be taken by May 15.

The government made the submission after a PIL was filed seeking to reopen religious shrines and permit people to offer prayers with adequate social distancing.

The Division Bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana heard the plea by RK Jaleel.

Appearing on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, Additional Advocate General SR Rajagopal submitted that as per the lockdown guidelines issued by the Centre, no exemption has been given to religious places and the state government will take a decision by May 15 in this regard.

Recording the submissions, the bench posted the matter for further hearing to May 18.