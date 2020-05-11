Six booked for attacking policeman in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THENI: A police constable was attacked by a group of six persons, who were allegedly consuming liquor inside a car at Patrakalipuram near Aranmanaipudur. PC Patti police have registered a case against the six persons. While they managed to arrest four of the suspects, two are reportedly on the run.

Sources said that when two constables – Mahendran and Jayaraj – questioned the six persons, they attacked Mahendran. The six have been identified as Kalaignar, Jakkappan, Karuppasamy, Kaliraj, Balachandraprabu and Sithanathan, all residents of Patrakalipuram. Based on a complaint lodged by the Mahendran, PC Patti police registered a case. They have launched a lookout for Kalaignar and Jakkappan.

‘Drunk’ man found dead

A man was found dead in Kamayan Karadu near Jayamangalam. The deceased has been identified as Jayaraman of Muthalakkampatti village in Theni. Police said that Jayaraman on Friday had a quarrel with his wife Gomathi Meena over his drinking habit. An inquiry is on.