STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Six booked for attacking policeman in Tamil Nadu

Police said that Jayaraman on Friday had a quarrel with his wife Gomathi Meena over his drinking habit.

Published: 11th May 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THENI: A police constable was attacked by a group of six persons, who were allegedly consuming liquor inside a car at Patrakalipuram near Aranmanaipudur. PC Patti police have registered a case against the six persons. While they managed to arrest four of the suspects, two are reportedly on the run. 

Sources said that when two constables – Mahendran and Jayaraj – questioned the six persons, they attacked Mahendran. The six have been identified as Kalaignar, Jakkappan, Karuppasamy, Kaliraj, Balachandraprabu and Sithanathan, all residents of Patrakalipuram. Based on a complaint lodged by the Mahendran, PC Patti police registered a case. They have launched a lookout for Kalaignar and Jakkappan.

‘Drunk’ man found dead

A man was found dead in Kamayan Karadu near Jayamangalam. The deceased has been identified as Jayaraman of Muthalakkampatti village in Theni. Police said that Jayaraman on Friday had a quarrel with his wife Gomathi Meena over his drinking habit. An inquiry is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp