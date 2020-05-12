14 sculptors stuck in Telangana return back to Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Fourteen temple sculptors stranded in Telangana for over 50 days due to lockdown returned to Nagapattinam district on Monday in a private vehicle.



They had gone to Nizamabad district to make sculptures for temples in early February. They were stuck in Annaram village for over 50 days. They arrived in Mayiladuthurai on Monday.



"We struggled to manage for the past 50 days as we were not allowed to work. We almost exhausted the money we had in hand and desperately wanted to return,” said K Sankar from Manalmedu.



On arrival, they were taken to Mayiladuthurai Government GH, where samples were collected for COVID-19 tests.