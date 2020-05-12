Bail to Murugan in PNB robbery case

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Days after Murugan was granted bail in the Lalithaa burglary case, on Monday, a Srirangam court granted him bail in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) robbery case. According to sources, Murugan of Thiruvarur, is the criminal mastermind who had looted valuables from five private lockers in PNB in Tiruchy on January 28, last year. Citing that the police still had not filed a chargesheet in the case and he had submitted a bail petition in Srirangam court, after hearing the arguments, Murugan was granted bail on Monday. According to his lawyer, bail petitions would be filed to the respective courts in other cases filed against Murugan.