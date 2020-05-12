STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Long wait to go home depresses youth, makes him kill self

According to the police, the youth had arrived to Valiyampalayam near Kovilpalayam eight months back to work at a private manufacturing unit, where his brother Sanarthan Bhoi was also employed.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old Odisha native committed suicide at Kovilpalayam, allegedly having been depressed over his inability to return home.

The police found his corpse near a fuel outlet on May 10 and sent it to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The deceased was identified as P Panchanan Bhoi (20) from Manahira village in Odisha.

Having been resigned to his room that he shared with his brother, he is said to have been asking others if there was a way for him to go back to his native place. His brother stated that Panchanan had regretted not being able to see his parents.

On May 7, Panchanan went missing from his room. His friends and brother searched for his whereabouts, but in vain, said the police. Three days later, on Sunday, Kovilpalayam police found his body hanging from a tree near a fuel outlet.

The police said that migrant workers will have to wait for a few more days until they are provided with transportation.“Depressed over not being able to return home, he might have committed suicide,” Sanarthan stated.

