Kumbakonam market sealed after driver tests COVID-19 positive

The market, which also sells fruits, is maintained by the Kumbakonam municipality and is one of the largest in the area.

Published: 12th May 2020 04:50 AM

A mini lorry being disinfected at Kumbakonam vegetable market on Sunday night after a lorry driver tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Kumbakonam wholesale-cum-retail vegetable market at Darasuram was sealed on Sunday night after a lorry driver who transported potatoes from Mettupalayam tested positive for COVID-19. The market, which also sells fruits, is maintained by the Kumbakonam municipality and is one of the largest in the area. The market has over 450 big shops and 500 small shops.

According to sources, more than 300 tonne of vegetables, fruits used to arrive in the market from various places across the country. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old truck driver, native of Cuddalore drove down a truck load of onions from Uttar Pradesh to Mettupalayam.

After unloading it, he carried potatoes to Kumbakonam market on May 8. He was stopped at the Neelathanallur check post near Kumbakonam and his swab sample was collected by the health officials at a makeshift sample collection centre.

Later, the driver was allowed to proceed after getting his particulars as he was transporting perishable commodities. Meanwhile, on May 11 night, the test result of the driver came as positive.

Following this the Kumbakonam municipal department staff and health department staff swung into action and traced the driver at the market. He was taken to Thanjavur Medical college hospital for isolation and treatment.

The traders in the market were told to vacate the market for disinfection works. The market was sealed by the Kumbakonam municipal authorities. An alternate market site at Valayappettai in Kumbakonam by-pass road is being considered.

Meanwhile, the authorities started collecting details of those who came into contact with the truck driver. 

Sources said so far, 70 people, including other truck drivers, traders, workers have been identified and their samples are being collected. The other contacts are also being traced, official sources added.

