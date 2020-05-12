Mobile X-ray units flagged off by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday, flagged off five mobile units with sophisticated X-ray equipment to diagnose thoracic infections caused by COVID-19.
A total of 14 such units, bought at a cost of Rs 5.48 crore, have been pressed into service across Tamil Nadu.
These units will reach the patients’ residences, and help take X-rays quickly, in turn speeding up the diagnosis process.
