STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Railways should quarantine those who come to Tamil Nadu on May 14, 16: CM Palaniswami

Railways has conveyed that since reservations have already been made for two days on May 14 and May 16, they would reach Chennai as scheduled.

Published: 12th May 2020 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami (File Photo | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday requested the Centre to direct the Railways to make arrangements to quarantine all the passengers who arrive in Chennai on May 14 and 16 through special trains until the screening tests are over.

The Chief Minister wrote letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in this regard.

He also reiterated the demand that train service should not be resumed to Chennai until the infection is contained in the State and also considering the increase in the coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The Chief Minister while participating in the video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, requested him not to resume train services to Tamil Nadu till May 31.

However, Railways has conveyed that since reservations have already been made, only for two days - May 14 and May 16, special trains would reach Chennai and that other routine train services would not be resumed.

"The Rajdhani Express which accommodates 1,100 passengers is an air-conditioned train. Coronavirus infection spreads through air-conditioning and all passengers can be allowed into Tamil Nadu only after subjecting them to RT-PCR test.

"Considering the practical difficulties in conducting screening tests for over 1,000 passengers at a time, these passengers should be quarantined through Railways. After the tests are over within a day or two, those who have the infection will be admitted to the hospital and others would be quarantined,” the Chief Minister has conveyed in his letters to the Union Home Minister and Railways Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Railways quarantine special trains chennai train passengers Coronavirus COVID 19 cases
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp