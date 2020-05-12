STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu government plans more exclusive hospitals

According to sources, a few assets are under consideration, one such being the newly constructed Fortis Hospital on Arcot Road.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami flags off mobile units with x-ray equipment.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the State battles the COVID-19 crisis, the government is currently mulling plans to identify private assets to set up hospitals exclusively to treat the disease. The focus, currently will be on Chennai city, where transmission is being reported in large clusters.

According to sources, a few assets are under consideration, one such being the newly constructed Fortis Hospital on Arcot Road. “The discussions are at preliminary level, and these are standby options as of now,” said a senior government official.

Express contacted Fortis Healthcare regarding the issue, and they said, “We have consistently been supportive of the government’s efforts, and are ready to offer all possible support as required. We have 12 beds assigned for COVID-19 patients at Fortis Malar Hospital in Adyar.”

The hospital’s spokesperson added, “The hospital at Arcot Road is meant to be a dedicated tertiary care facility when fully operational. The critical care department and imaging services are not available yet, because a few equipments are yet to arrive or be installed.” The said hospital was originally planned to be launched this June.

Official speak

Government authorities say, these standalone COVID-19 hospitals will neutralise the threat of cross-contamination to non-COVID patients. The medical staff, including doctors and nurses can also be better protected.

