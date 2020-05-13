12-hour workday would entitle industrial staff to get overtime wages, assures Puducherry CM

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amidst controversy over the enhancement of working hours for industrial staff to a maximum of 12 per day for three months by the labour department, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said this will entitle workers to get double the wages. This has been incorporated in the notification of the labour department.

An eight-hour work schedule is guaranteed in labour law and if anyone worked overtime, they would be entitled to wages at twice the ordinary rate. This is as per the provisions of Section 59 of the Labour Act, which is mentioned in the labour department's notification, said the Chief Minister.

There is no scope for exploitation as perceived, he said quoting the representation made by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K Lakshminarayanan. The AIADMK and Left parties had raised objections to the labour department's notification in this regard.

The CII Puducherry had welcomed the labour department’s notification stating that it would enhance productivity as they could utilize the limited workforce in shifts. The Puducherry government has not permitted workers from Tamil Nadu to work in industries here due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Narayanasamy also said the government was considering the representation of the traders association for extending the working hours to 6 p.m as customers preferred to come in the evening since it is very hot during the day.