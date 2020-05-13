Alleged prostitution racket, viral ‘intimacy’ video keep cops on toes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI: A few teenagers have kept the State police on the run in the past few days. While in Chennai, four were arrested for allegedly filming and sharing video of two boys in an intimate moment, police in Madurai have formed special teams to nab those allegedly involved in pimping minor girls, following a viral message on social media.

The Chennai police, based on a complaint, arrested four teenagers, including two juveniles, on Sunday night from Nayanar Kuppam. “They found two minor boys to be intimate, and videotaped it and shared it through WhatsApp to other boys in the locality,” said a police officer. The arrested were booked under sections of POCSO and the IT Act. Two of them were remanded to judicial custody, and the other two sent to a juvenile home. A probe is on.

Meanwhile in Madurai, Commissioner of Police S Davidson Devasirvatham on Tuesday, formed special teams to nab culprits allegedly involved in forcing minor girls into prostitution. After a message on social media, claiming three youths from the city are targeting and forcing girls into prostitution, went viral, the Commissioner said it was not clear whether or not the message was genuine.

“However, as of now, no victim has approached the police,” said Davidson to TNIE. According to police sources, the three youths, whose details also went viral with the message, approached Tallakulam police station claiming they were innocent and were being falsely dragged into the issue. Davidson said, “It is too early to comment on the issue. The call details of the accused are being checked.” He said that identities of victims will be protected if they come forward to report the accused. They can reach Deputy Commissioner (Law & Order): +919498129498; Inspector Hemamala: +918300017920, and Inspector Srinivasan: +919790599332.