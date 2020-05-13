Class X board exams from June 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Class X state board exams which were postponed owing to the lockdown will be conducted from June 1 to 12, School Education Minister Sengottaiyan said on Tuesday.

As many as 36,842 Class XII students could not write their last public exam held on March 24 as it coincided with the first day of lockdown and public transport was off. A re-examination will be held for them on July 4. The Class XI exam that was scheduled to be held on March 26 will be held on July 2, Sengottaiyan said.

“Students will be writing the exams in the same centre they were assigned to previously. We are taking all steps to ensure social distance at the centres. We will disinfect the premises with the help of the Health Department,” he said.

The State will coordinate with district authorities to arrange transport facilities for students who are dependent on public transport. “In the third week of May, we will make requisite arrangement accordingly,” Sengottaiyan said. The exams will be conducted every alternate day until June 12. The paper evaluation of Class XII students who completed their exams by March end will begin by May 27, he said.