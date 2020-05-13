Coimbatore: Man beheaded, charred body found under bridge

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The charred body of an unidentified man was found near Naickenpalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Tuesday. According to the police, the man, aged between 35 and 40 years, was beheaded and then set on fire.

Locals found the half-burnt corpse under a bridge, constructed over a small stream, on Govanur Road and alerted Periyanaickenpalayam police. The body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

The crime might have taken place during night time as none in the locality witnessed it, police said, adding that a murder case has been registered and investigation is on. Coimbatore SP Sujith Kumar has formed a special team to investigate the case.