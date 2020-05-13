STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 patients come outside hospital to buy snacks from vendors?

People living around Perambalur GH are now afraid as COVID-19 patients come out of the hospital to buy snacks at convenience stores and go to the toilet in the open before returning.

Published: 13th May 2020 12:37 PM

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: People living around Perambalur GH are now afraid as COVID-19 patients come out of the hospital to buy snacks at convenience stores and go to the toilet in the open before returning. They alleged police and doctors have been negligent in this regard.

Corona-positive cases have been on the rise in Perambalur since last week, with a total of 105 in the district. Over 60 of these patients are being treated in an isolation ward at Perambalur District Headquarters Government Hospital. Area residents said patients are coming out of the hospital to buy snacks, water bottles and fruit from vendors as they are not getting these facilities in the hospital.  Residents of areas like Indira Nagar, Anna Nagar, Thiru Nagar, Samathuvapuram and MVK Nagar are living in fear. They said no action has been taken by authorities despite complaints being lodged.

Indira Nagar resident S Abdul Kareem said, "My house is opposite the hospital. For a week, I have been seeing patients come out from 5 am to 8 am to buy snacks and go to the toilet in the open. They then come out in the afternoons and evenings. Their wandering outside has made us very scared. They are not aware of the impact of the virus, which is why they roam about without knowing the hazards. I may even be infected with the virus because they come to the convenience store near my house."

Another resident, Sakul Ameed, said, "It is not enough for doctors to isolate patients. They should be provided with adequate facilities, including food. In addition, they need to be monitored so they do not go out. Patients come out when doctors are not there, causing panic among people. Often they come out through the back door of the hospital."

He added, "Patients must first understand the impact of the disease and the doctors need to create awareness. The authorities must prevent patients from getting out. Otherwise, corona-positive cases in the district are likely to increase."

When contacted, a senior health official in Perambalur told TNIE, "I heard one patient came out from the hospital last week. We closed the back door of the hospital. Now, there is no problem as police are on duty in the corona ward."

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
