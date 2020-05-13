STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Factory worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry, active cases rise to four

Secretary Health Prashant Kumar Panda told newsmen that the 36-year-old worker has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI).

Pregnant women awaiting COVID-19 checkup at Indra Gandhi Medical college in Puducherry. (Photo.| EPS/ G Pattabi Raman)

PUDUCHERRY: The number of active COVID-19 cases in Puducherry has gone up to four with a factory worker from Arumparthapuram testing positive.

He was working in a factory in Nettapakkam and came to IGMCRI on his own, complaining of fever. His throat swab samples were taken for testing, which turned out to be positive, said the director of medical services Dr Mohan Kumar.

All his family members as well as those who worked with him in the shift in the factory have been quarantined. Tracing of his contacts is being carried out, said the director.

Panda said that the source of the infection is yet to be known, adding that the rise in cases is becoming a concern to health authorities as well as the people of Puducherry. He said that people should seriously maintain social distancing, wear masks as well as download and install the Aarogya Setu app.

