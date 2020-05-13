Leaders greet EPS on 65th birthday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several prominent political leaders across the country extended birthday wishes to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as he turned 65 on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message said, “Greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with good health and a long life in service of people.”

In a Twitter message, Palaniswami said, “I had requested not to celebrate my birthday since everyone is engaged in an intense fight against the Covid-19. However, I thank everyone who greeted me today. I thank President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Ministers who greeted me over telephone.”

Chief Ministers of several States too greeted Palaniswami through Twitter. Union Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash; Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Defence Shripad Y Naik; Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Parshottam Rupala; Union Minister of State for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel also extended the wishes.

In Tamil Nadu, PMK founder S Ramadoss, DMDK founder Vijayakanth, BJP State president L Murugan and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan greeted the CM.

‘No celebrations’

