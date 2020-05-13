STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Leaders greet EPS on 65th birthday

Several prominent political leaders across the country extended birthday wishes to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as he turned 65 on Tuesday.

Published: 13th May 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several prominent political leaders across the country extended birthday wishes to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as he turned 65 on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message said, “Greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with good health and a long life in service of people.”

In a Twitter message, Palaniswami said, “I had requested not to celebrate my birthday since everyone is engaged in an intense fight against the Covid-19. However, I thank everyone who greeted me today. I thank President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Ministers who greeted me over telephone.”

Chief Ministers of several States too greeted Palaniswami through Twitter. Union Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash; Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Defence Shripad Y Naik; Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Parshottam Rupala; Union Minister of State for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel also extended the wishes.

In Tamil Nadu, PMK founder S Ramadoss, DMDK founder Vijayakanth, BJP State president L Murugan and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan greeted the CM.

‘No celebrations’
Palaniswami tweeted on Tuesday, “I had requested not to celebrate my birthday since everyone is engaged in an intense fight against Covid-19. However, I thank everyone who greeted me today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp