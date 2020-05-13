STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC moved for reopening wholesale food grain shops in Koyambedu market

Alleging that COVID-19 cases were detected among workers of vegetable market, the petitioner claimed that officials had closed the shops in the wholesale food grain market also.

Published: 13th May 2020 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Koyambedu market

Koyambedu wholesale vendors staring at unemployment after markets moved to Thirumazhsai. After around 200 shops were shifted, and only five labourers were authorised per shop, several are left with very scant job opportunities. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to authorities concerned on a petition seeking to reopen wholesale foodgrain shops located in the Koyambedu market complex here, which was shut after it emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot.

Justice M Duraisamy issued the notice to Chief Administrative Officer of the market management panel, Koyambedu wholesale market complex on the plea by Founder President of Koyambedu Food Grains Traders' Association, S Chandresan.

When the matter came up for hearing through video conference, the judge directed the Member Secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the Special Nodal Officer of Disaster Management and Mitigation, Commissioner of Police, Chennai to file their counter and posted the matter for further hearing to May 26.

Alleging that COVID-19 cases were detected among the workers and traders at the vegetable market within the sprawling complex, the petitioner claimed that officials had closed the shops in the wholesale food grain market also.

Recently, Koyambedu emerged as coronavirus superspreader, with number of people from far away districts contracting the virus after visiting the bustling market.

Koyambedu wholesale market, the largest in Asia, attracts people from across Tamil Nadu who come here to sell their products or seeking work.

The petitioner submitted that there were 200 members in their association engaged in whole sale trade of rice, food grains and provisional items to retailers in Chennai.

While an alternative site was provided to set up the vegetable market in Thirumazhisai near here, no arrangement has been made for the food grain market, which is essential for public, the petitioner pointed out.

Observing that the food grains market was functioning separately and was accessed only by the retail vendors, he said it can be operated through proper regulation and monitoring by the market committee by adhering to safety measures.

Already representations were made to the authorities but to no avail.

Hence, the petitioner moved the court and prayed for a direction to the authorities to grant permisison to open their shops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Koyambedu Market Complex COVID-19 hotspot Coronavirus covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp