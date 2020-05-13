No COVID-19 test? No elective surgery, tell private hospitals as treatment gets dearer

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It has come to light that, in view of COVID-19 pandemic, private hospitals in Coimbatore are forcing people who seek medical assistance to submit their COVID-19 test report before entering their premises.

Sources state that this has affected people suffering from bone or joint pains and those with orthopaedic issues who were looking to undergo surgery during the lockdown period. Most of them have been forced to postpone their treatment.

Kathiravan, a farmer from Madukkarai, who got injured in a road accident, recently approached a private orthopaedic hospital for treatment. But, he was forced to postpone his surgery as he needed to bear the additional cost of the COVID-19 test that costs Rs 8,000 at a private testing centre present on Thadagam Road, here.

The only other place where the test is conducted in the city is Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), but people who do not display any symptoms of the virus are not tested at the government hospital at present, sources said.

"My 65-year-old aunt had a spinal disc collapse when she fell on the ground last week. When we took her to a private hospital in the city, they asked us to get the COVID-19 test report before admission. We spent Rs 8,000 for the test and then the hospital treated her," said Prasath from Sulur.

Hospitals point towards the fear over the spread of COVID-19 to justify their reluctance to admit patients even for minor surgeries.

Speaking to TNIE, Ganga Ortho Hospital Director S Rajasekaran, said, "For the safety of the medical staff and other patients, we are asking people to get COVID-19 test before the admission."

"On average, 20 patients arrive every day to our hospital for surgeries, but, we are not accepting them immediately. We ask them to get their COVID-19 test done before entering the hospital," said an administrative staff of a leading orthopaedic hospital on Tiruchy Road in Coimbatore.

He added that even patients who underwent treatment at the hospital have been asked to wait for the post-surgery treatment until the situation is under control.

"We receive 160 enquiries from people from various places for minor surgeries on a daily basis, as they want to take rest during the lockdown period. However, we avoid taking admission considering the safety of doctors, nurses and other staff," he stated.

Commenting on the issue, Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar, said, "As per ICMR guidelines, it is not mandatory for patients looking for an orthopedic treatment to take COVID-19 test unless they exhibit symptoms of the virus or possess a travel history. This matter would be taken into consideration. Instruction would be given to all private hospitals that they must admit patients if it is an emergency."