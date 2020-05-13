STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No COVID-19 test? No elective surgery, tell private hospitals as treatment gets dearer

Hospitals point towards the fear over the spread of COVID-19 to justify their reluctance to admit patients even for minor surgeries without test which costs Rs 8,000.

Published: 13th May 2020 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It has come to light that, in view of COVID-19 pandemic, private hospitals in Coimbatore are forcing people who seek medical assistance to submit their COVID-19 test report before entering their premises.

Sources state that this has affected people suffering from bone or joint pains and those with orthopaedic issues who were looking to undergo surgery during the lockdown period. Most of them have been forced to postpone their treatment.

Kathiravan, a farmer from Madukkarai, who got injured in a road accident, recently approached a private orthopaedic hospital for treatment. But, he was forced to postpone his surgery as he needed to bear the additional cost of the COVID-19 test that costs Rs 8,000 at a private testing centre present on Thadagam Road, here.

The only other place where the test is conducted in the city is Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), but people who do not display any symptoms of the virus are not tested at the government hospital at present, sources said.

"My 65-year-old aunt had a spinal disc collapse when she fell on the ground last week. When we took her to a private hospital in the city, they asked us to get the COVID-19 test report before admission. We spent Rs 8,000 for the test and then the hospital treated her," said Prasath from Sulur.

Hospitals point towards the fear over the spread of COVID-19 to justify their reluctance to admit patients even for minor surgeries.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Speaking to TNIE, Ganga Ortho Hospital Director S Rajasekaran, said, "For the safety of the medical staff and other patients, we are asking people to get COVID-19 test before the admission."

"On average, 20 patients arrive every day to our hospital for surgeries, but, we are not accepting them immediately. We ask them to get their COVID-19 test done before entering the hospital," said an administrative staff of a leading orthopaedic hospital on Tiruchy Road in Coimbatore.

He added that even patients who underwent treatment at the hospital have been asked to wait for the post-surgery treatment until the situation is under control.

"We receive 160 enquiries from people from various places for minor surgeries on a daily basis, as they want to take rest during the lockdown period. However, we avoid taking admission considering the safety of doctors, nurses and other staff," he stated.

Commenting on the issue, Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar, said, "As per ICMR guidelines, it is not mandatory for patients looking for an orthopedic treatment to take COVID-19 test unless they exhibit symptoms of the virus or possess a travel history. This matter would be taken into consideration. Instruction would be given to all private hospitals that they must admit patients if it is an emergency."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ortho surgery Orthopedic treatment COVID 19 test COVID 19 cases Coimbatore private hospitals Tamil Nadu lockdown
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp