Social worker assaulted by cop, booked under Epidemic Act

A social worker, who was collecting the identity documents of workers to help them get government aid, was arrested under The Epidemic Diseases Act for defying lockdown rules.  

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: A social worker, who was collecting the identity documents of workers to help them get government aid, was arrested under The Epidemic Diseases Act for defying lockdown rules.  

Sources said D Manicka Selvakumar (46) was collecting the photocopies of Aadhaar, ration card and other relevant documents from workers in Valukamparai on May 5 to get them welfare board membership. Meanwhile, a few persons from a nearby area arrived at the spot and questioned Selvakumar as to why he was collecting the documents. This resulted in a quarrel. While so, two policemen from Suchindram arrived at the spot and questioned Selvakumar. During the inquiry, one of the policemen reportedly assaulted Selvakumar.

Police sources said Selvakumar was collecting the documents from public without permission. Suchindram police have booked Selvakumar under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 188 (punishment for disobedience of order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 269 (punishment for negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act. The documents were seized from him.

Selvakumar is a former English teacher from Osaravilai and served as Kulasekarapuram village panchayat vice president. Locals said he was being much helpful to them and provided food. They blamed the group from the nearby area for Selvakumar’s arrest.

Meanwhile, a video of the policeman attacking Selvakumar went viral on social media. Selvakumar has lodged a complaint against the policeman who attacked him.

